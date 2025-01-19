Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Jan 19) urged citizens to vote and also lauded the Election Commission of India, during the first episode of Mann Ki Baat of 2025.

Advertisment

PM Modi encouraged people to use their right to vote and actively participate in the democratic process of the nation. He also highlighted the importance of January 25, which is celebrated as ‘National Voters Day’ in India, marking the establishment of the Election Commission.

Prime Minister lauds Election Commission

Praising the EC, the prime minister said that it has used the power of technology to modernise and strengthen the voting process and has empowered the people of India.

Advertisment

Also read | Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees brave dense fog to attend morning Ganga Aarti

“I would also like to thank the Election Commission, which has, from time to time, modernised and strengthened our voting process. The Commission has used the power of technology to give more power to the people. I congratulate the Election Commission for its commitment to fair elections,” he added.

While opposition parties have repeatedly questioned the authenticity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), PM Modi’s remarks are seen as an endorsement of the voting process.

Advertisment

Also read | India: Centre to meet with farmers on Feb 14; Dallewal agrees to take medical aid

PM Modi extends Republic Day wishes

PM Modi also asserted that while doubts have been cast upon India as a democracy, the country has proved them wrong, saying that India is the mother of democracy. He then extended his wish for Republic Day in advance.

“I want to extend wishes for Republic Day to the countrymen. This year’s ‘Republic Day’ is very special. This is the 75th anniversary of the Indian Republic. This year marks 75 years since the Constitution came into force. I salute all those great personalities of the Constituent Assembly who gave us our sacred Constitution,” he said.

Mann Ki Baat, the podcast which is held on every last Sunday of the month was held on the third Sunday this month due to the Republic Day celebration on the next Sunday, noted PM Modi.

Also read | From Sangam dip to temple prayers: Rajnath Singh embraces Maha Kumbh spirit

Great personalities of Constituent Assembly

Talking about the Constituent Assembly, the prime minister played short audio clips of some notable personalities of India’s Constituent Assembly, including its chairman Rajendra Prasad, Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee, highlighting their values.

“Baba Saheb was emphasizing that the Constituent Assembly should remain united and work together for welfare of all. Dr Rajendra Prasad talked about the commitment to human values. Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee raised the topic of commonality of opportunities. I hope that you may have felt delighted after listening these audio clips,” PM Modi said.

Also read | Rape-murder, protests and arrest: Here's how RG Kar Medical College victim finally got justice

“We should take inspiration from them to build an India of which our Constitution makers would have been proud,” he said.

PM Modi on Maha Kumbh 2025

PM Modi also talked about the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. The prime minister said there is no discrimination of any kind, saying that people of various castes and regions have come together.

He also said that extensive youth participation in the event is evident in the gigantic get-together of devouts. He noted that it would strengthen civilisational roots and assure a gold future.

The event’s popularity across the world is a matter of pride for every Indian, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)