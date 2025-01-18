Nearly five months after a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was brutally raped and murdered, a local court on Saturday (Jan 18) convicted former civic volunteer and the prime accused, Sanjay Roy.

The court found Sanjay Roy guilty under Sections 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which governs rape, and Sections 66 and 103 (1) of the Act, which deal with punishments for death and murder. The court added that the quantum of punishment will be announced on Monday (Jan 20).

The rape-murder incident, which happened in August 2024, sparked massive outrage across the country, with the High Court of West Bengal state transferring the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which filed its chargesheet before the sessions court.

Timeline of events since August 9

August 9: The 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and murdered. Her semi-naked body was found in the seminar hall on the third floor.

August 10: The Kolkata Police arrested the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, who was a civic volunteer with the police. He was caught on CCTV camera, entering the hall, and a Bluetooth device belonging to him was also found near the victim's body. Roy was later charged with committing the crime.

Following this, massive protests took place across the country.

August 12: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the victim's parents and promised a detailed CBI inquiry if police failed to solve the case in seven days.

Later that day, RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh stepped down amid the protests.

August 13: The victim's parents filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court, while several others filed public interest litigations (PILs) demanding a CBI probe in the case.

The high court later transferred the case to the CBI.

August 14: The Kolkata Police handed prime accused Sanjay Roy to the CBI.

August 15: "Reclaim the Night" protests took place, organised by women and activists, demanding justice and protection for women.

The protest at the RG Kar College turned violent and a mob damaged the hospital and crime scene.

August 17: CBI interrogated former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh.

Also, healthcare services were hit across the nation as doctors responded to the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) call for a 24-hour withdrawal of medical services.

August 18: India's apex court took suo moto cognisance of the case and posted the hearing for August 20.

August 20: A three-judge bench led by former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government, Kolkata police, and the hospital administration over the delay in filing the FIR.

August 24: Sanjay Roy, along with six others, underwent a lie detector test.

September 2: A protest march, led by junior doctors, was taken out till Lalbazar, before being stopped by police and guardrails.

September 9: The SC asked the protesting doctors to continue work, giving them a deadline of 5 pm on September 10.

September 14: Mamata Banerjee visited the protesters and addressed them.

September 16: The West Bengal CM met with the protesting junior doctors at her residence. After the interaction, police commissioner Vineet Goyal and two health department officials were removed from their posts.

September 20: The protesting junior doctors called off their cease-work agitation.

October 5: After two phases of protests, which lasted 50 days, doctors began a hunger strike.

October 7: The CBI filed a chargesheet against accused Sanjay Roy in the case and said he allegedly committed the crime.

October 24: Protesting doctors called off the strike after holding a meeting with Mamata Banerjee.

December 13: Former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and former Tala police station OC Mondal were granted bail after the CBI failed to submit its chargesheet against the duo in the rape-murder case.

December 20: Doctors began a new protest in Kolkata and called for the CBI to file a chargesheet against Ghosh and Mandal.

January 9: The hearings concluded in Sealdah court with the CBI seeking the death penalty for the accused.

January 18: The local court convicted Sanjay Roy.

