Top 10 world news: Democrats retain control of US senate, Istanbul blast and more

In the latest, the final picture regarding who wins control of the Senate seems to be favouring the Democrats in the US. In Turkiye, an explosion in central Istanbul has wreaked havoc with at least six dead and several others wounded. In other news, King Charles III led Remembrance Day as sovereign. Meanwhile, the co-founder of Indian startup, Dream11, has offered jobs to many who were fired from Twitter and Meta as part of mass layoffs.

Democrats retain control of US Senate with Cortez Masto's win in Nevada

Nearly five days after the midterm elections closed in the US, the final picture regarding who wrestles control of the Senate finally seems to have cleared. In a remarkable outcome that defies all predictions of a Republican victory in both houses of the Congress, US media network projections have called the electoral race in Nevada in favour of Democrat leader Catherine Cortez Masto, paving way for Democrat control over the Senate again in 2023.

Kherson rushing to restore critical infrastructure damaged by fleeting Russian forces

Most households in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson are still without electricity and water as utility companies struggle to repair crucial infrastructure damaged and mined by departing Russian forces, regional officials said on Sunday.

Turkiye: Blast at busy Istiklal Street in Istanbul leaves at least six dead; several injured

At least 11 people have been injured and at least one dead in an explosion that occurred in central Istanbul on Sunday, according to local reports. Videos circulating on social media showed multiple people on the ground amid bomb wreckage. The video shows the arrival of the ambulance and police.

Britain's King Charles III leads first Remembrance Sunday as monarch

In his first Remembrance Sunday ceremony as king, Charles III laid a wreath in memory of the country's and the Commonwealth's war dead, while the UK's new prime leader, Rishi Sunak praised Ukraine's defenders. In the past, the 73-year-old king filled in for his unwell mother Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September at the age of 96.

Netanyahu invited to form new government, vows to be PM for ‘all citizens’ of Israel

Former Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on Sunday (November 13) formally handed the mandate to form a new government. He pledged that he would seek national consensus. Netanyahu is back in power corridors after an election that saw Jewish far-rightists surging. This has caused worry at home and abroad.

Melania Trump's lawyer inches closer to becoming Slovenia's first woman president, polls say

Natasa Pirc Musar, the candidate with the highest chance of becoming Slovenia's first female president is a lawyer who has collaborated with former US President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump. Pirc Musar is running against seasoned conservative

Fantasy platform Dream11 co-founder offers jobs to people fired from Twitter, Meta and others

Recently, there has been an unprecedented number of mass layoffs across the world, including in big tech companies like Twitter and Meta which also announced that they fired thousands of people in the past few weeks. This has affected many, including Indians who form a large chunk of the workforce in the US’ Silicon Valley.

