Kherson rushing to restore critical infrastructure damaged by retreating Russian forces

Most households in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson are still without electricity and water as utility companies struggle to repair crucial infrastructure damaged and mined by the retreating Russian forces, regional officials said on Sunday. Yaroslav Yanushevych, the governor of Kherson area, announced that as a security precaution, the government had chosen to impose a curfew from 5 pm to 8 am and prohibit anybody from leaving or entering the city.

The enemy mined every piece of vital infrastructure, Yanushevych said on Ukrainian television.

He added that he hoped mobile phone companies will soon be able to restart their service, saying, "We are trying to meet within a few days and (then) open the city."

After Russia abandoned the sole provincial capital it had taken over since it started its invasion in February, Ukrainian troops moved into the centre of Kherson on Friday.

The retreat was the third significant Russian pullback in the conflict and the first to involve giving up such a sizable occupied city in the face of a significant Ukrainian counteroffensive that has retaken areas of the east and south.

Train service to Kherson is anticipated to resume this week, according to the head of Ukrainian state railways.

Despite mine-clearing efforts and attempts to restore essential services, a different regional official claimed that the situation in the city "remains very difficult" from a humanitarian standpoint.

The first deputy head of the Kherson regional council, Yuriy Sobolevskiy, told Ukrainian TV that "most houses have no electricity, no water and problems with gas supplies."

In a video speech on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that "the occupants damaged all the key infrastructure before retreating from Kherson: communications, water, heat, and electricity."

Residents of Kherson greeted Ukrainian troops with joy as they arrived, but the general command of Ukraine stated that severe fighting continued along the eastern front in the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.

(with inputs from agencies)

