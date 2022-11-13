Melania Trump's lawyer inches closer to becoming Slovenia's first woman president, polls say

Natasa Pirc Musar, the candidate with the highest chance of becoming Slovenia's first female president is a lawyer who has collaborated with former US President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump. Pirc Musar is running against seasoned conservative politician Anze Logar with support from the center-left administration.

During Donald Trump's presidency, Slovenian-born Melania Trump's interests were protected by Pirc Musar, a lawyer, by preventing businesses from trying to market goods using her name.

In a Mediana poll conducted by the Delo newspaper on Thursday, Pirc Musar, who has advocated for LGBTQ rights and served as the director of Slovenia's media watchdog, was in the lead with 51.7% of the vote. Unless attendance is extraordinarily low, Logar's 44.6% deficit will be tough for him to close.

Also read | UK summons Iran's senior diplomat over alleged threats to journalists

Her triumph would make her "the voice of women" in Slovenia and internationally, said Pirc Musar, who previously served as the nation's data protection authority for ten years.

Pirc Musar, a well-known proponent of LGBTQ rights, predicted a "fight of principles." "and that she anticipates participating in the runoff.

Also read | Antigua and Barbuda proposes to overturn decades-old ban on commercial whaling

“Only a very naive person or an idealist can say that this election is not a battle between liberal and more conservative values," Pirc Musar told Slovenia's STA news agency.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: