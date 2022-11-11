UK summons Iran's senior diplomat over alleged threats to journalists

Britain’s foreign minister summoned Iran’s top diplomat in London on Friday to protest alleged threats against journalists in the UK. The Foreign Office said that in recent years London’s Metropolitan Police has “contacted a number of UK-based journalists, having received credible information about a threat to their lives.”

The action came at the same time that wrestler Melika Balali, 22, an Iranian-born woman now residing in Scotland, was given police protection following claims that she, too, had received threats from the Tehran regime.

"I have summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires today after journalists working in the UK were subject to immediate threats to life from Iran," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted.

"We do not tolerate threats and intimidation from foreign nations towards individuals living in the UK," he said.

An independent Farsi-language channel's broadcaster said on Monday that two British-Iranian journalists who are based in the UK had received "serious" death threats from Iran's security forces.

The two had allegedly received "death threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," according to London-based Volant Media, which broadcasts for Iran International TV.

The station has been reporting the anti-regime demonstrations in Iran since Mahsa Amini, who was killed in mid-September for allegedly breaking the severe dress code for women, was accused of doing so.

According to Volant Media, other journalists have also been alerted to threats by the Metropolitan Police of London.

