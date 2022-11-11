Now, UK civil servants to join strike over cost-of-living crisis, union seeks 10% pay hike

The cost-of-living crisis in the United Kingdom is now threatening to stall government functioning as tens of thousands of civil servants on Thursday voted in favour of going on strike over pay, pensions and redundancy terms. The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, which represents workers employed by several British government departments, said an average of 86.2% of its balloted members voted for industrial action, the highest percentage ever in the union’s history, reports Reuters.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said, “Our members have spoken and if the government fails to listen to them, we’ll have no option than to launch a prolonged programme of industrial action reaching into every corner of public life.”



ALSO READ | UK nurses to hold first ever strike over pay: Threat to already disrupted health system



The government must look at the huge vote for strike action across swathes of the civil service and realise it can no longer treat its workers with contempt, he added.



“Civil servants have willingly and diligently played a vital role in keeping the country running during the pandemic but enough is enough,” Serwotka said.



WATCH | UK inflation accelerates to 40-year-high



The union officials are demanding a 10 per cent hike in pay to match the country’s high inflation rate.

ALSO READ | Millions forced to skip meals for an entire day in the UK, new study shows



The cost-of-living crisis is leading to widespread strikes in the UK, with train workers, legal staff, dockers and even nurses among those opting for industrial action.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE