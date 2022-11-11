UK: Female MP talks about 'whisper list' of leaders known for 'sexual misconduct'  

In a major and disturbing revelation, a female British MP from Labour Party has said that British parliament has a whisper list of MPs who are not deemed to be safe to have a drink or be alone with. Charlotte Nichols, who is the MP for Warrington North was speaking with BBC Radio 5 Live. She said that the 'whisper list' is never written down but it includes people who are known for “bullying or sexual misconduct”.

Nichols was elected in 2019. She said when she was elected, she was told about the people she should never accept a drink from.

“We need to be aware of these MPs from a range of political parties for our friends’ sake who may visit parliament, for our staffers’ sake and of course for our own safety and professional reputation as well,” she said during the interaction.

She said there were about 40 people on the list and that it was 'not 100%,' indicating that she has gone through harrowing ordeal because of some people not on the list

She spoke of “the culture of toxicity” within Westminster.

Charlotte Nichols did not name anyone. But said that she was "staggered" at how long the list was and that new names appear "all the time"

