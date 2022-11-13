Turkiye: Blast at busy Istiklal Street in Istanbul leaves four dead; 38 injured

At least four people were killed and 38 others injured in an explosion at a popular and usually crowded thoroughfare in central Istanbul on Sunday. The figures of casualties and injured were shared by Istanbul's governor Ali Yerlikaya. Videos circulating on social media showed multiple people on the ground amid bomb wreckage. The video shows the arrival of the ambulance and police on the spot. One video showed a blast and flames accompanied with a loud bang.



The avenue, lined by shops and restaurants, is a crowded thoroughfare which is quite popular among tourists and locals.

According to accounts in Turkish media, the explosion took place at about 4:20 local time (1330 GMT).

İstiklal Caddesi'nde meydana gelen patlamada ilk belirlemelere göre 4 kişi yaşamını yitirdi, 38 kişi de yaralandı.



Yaralılarımız tedavi altına alınmıştır.



Hayatını kaybedenlere Allah'tan rahmet, yaralılara acil şifalar diliyoruz.



Istiklal Street, which is near Taksim Square, was reportedly sealed off as stores shuttered, according to people on social media.

Graphic content warning: The visuals may be disturbing to some users. Viewer discretion is advised.

The downtown Beyoglu neighbourhood, where many foreigners live and visitors frequent, is bisected by Istiklal Street. A fireball was seen on the crowded street as people walked by before turning abruptly and rushing away in fear, according to video that was captured at the time of the explosion and posted online.

