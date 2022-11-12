Turkiye appoints new envoy to Israel after four-year hiatus

Turkiye has finally appointed an ambassador to Israel as the latest move toward mending relations with the Jewish state, after a four-year hiatus. Turkish media claimed that Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, an experienced diplomat who had previously served as Turkiye's consul general in Jerusalem between 2010 and 2014, had been appointed to the position late Friday. In May 2018, Ankara recalled its ambassador to Israel and expelled the Israeli envoy in protest over the Israeli army's killing of several Palestinians.

Ties between the two turned bitter after Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised Israel's policy towards Palestinians under the previous governments of its new Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But Erdogan sent a congratulatory letter to Netanyahu after his victory in elections held earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies)

