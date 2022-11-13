Democrats retain control of US Senate after Cortez Masto wins Nevada: Reports

Nearly five days after the midterm elections closed in the US, the final picture regarding who wrestles control of the Senate may have finally cleared. US network projections have called the electoral race in Nevada in favour of Democrat leader Catherine Cortez Masto, paving way for Democrat control over the Senate in 2023.

The incumbent Masto has reportedly defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general and a Trump backer, suggesting that the mythical 'red wave' never really managed to make significant dents across the country.

Masto's win means that Democrats have reached the magical 50 seats mark for an effective majority in the senate with one race still undecided.

As reported by WION, the Georgia seat is heading to a runoff election next month and even if the Republican challenger Herschel Walker wins the ballot, it will not be enough to grant a Republican majority.

Notably, even if Democrats and Republicans have 50 seats each, Democrats would have a majority considering Vice President Kamala Harris has the casting vote.

However, if Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock manages to hold his fort, it would expand Democrat's majority to 51-49. This significant two-seat advantage plus Kamala Harris' vote will grant Democrats the much-required cushion to pass some of the controversial bills, which otherwise would have required 60 votes.

The victory by Masto comes in the backdrop of Democrat Senator Mark Kelly's victory in Arizona, a day before.

Trump had hoped to ride a Republican "red wave" that would prime him for another presidential run but the party is looking at a much smaller victory than had been predicted.

