Democrat Senator Mark Kelly retained Arizona seat: Reports

US President Joe Biden's Democratic Party has managed to hold on to its seat in Arizona, US networks projected on Friday (November 12). This has left the party just one seat short of retaining control of US Senate. The network projections have showed that Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the re-election. Democrats now have 49 seats in 100-seat Senate. Even if Democrats and Republicans have 50 seats each, Democrats would have majority considering Vice President Kamala Harris has casting vote.

Blake Masters, the Republican rival to Kelly, did not immediately concede defeat in Arizona, and late Friday Trump posted on his social media account that some voting machines in Arizona didn't work and the result is "a scam and voter fraud... Do election over again!"

In Pennsylvania, Democrats flipped a highly-prized US Senate seat with constant attacks on Trump-endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, who had never held public office before and lived mostly in New Jersey.

Trump had hoped to ride a Republican "red wave" that would prime him for another presidential run but the party achieved a much smaller victory than had been predicted.

With 211 seats so far, Republicans appear poised to secure a slim majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives. However, control of the Senate may come down to a December 6 runoff in the southeastern state of Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE