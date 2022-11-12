Trump files suit to block Jan 6 panel subpoena to avoid being ‘compelled’ to testify, hand papers

Donald Trump who has been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, filed a lawsuit on Friday, claiming he has "total immunity" and will not appear next week. The subpoena as per an AFP report was deemed "invalid, unconstitutional, and unenforceable" by Trump's legal team, which maintained that the former president still has executive privilege nearly 22 months after leaving office and cannot be forced to appear by Congress.

He must personally appear for a deposition by Monday as required by the January 6 committee, which also requires him to provide a lengthy list of records and communications pertaining to the Capitol attack.

Trump in his lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, claimed that while current and former US presidents have willingly consented to testify or give over records after receiving a congressional subpoena, none "has ever been compelled to do so."

It further argues that President Trump "is not required to comply" and Congress is a co-equal part of the government, the lawsuit claims that it lacks the jurisdiction to compel such action.

Trump claims in the document that the subpoena is broader than reasonably necessary, violates executive privilege and his personal rights, and that the committee lacks the power to do so.

As per a statement by Trump's longtime adviser Jason Miller, the businessman "is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president". This early announcement as per an AFP report might be an attempt to avoid probable criminal charges related to him stealing the top-secret papers from the White House, and the inciting speeches meant to overthrow election results. Additionally it might also serve to discredit Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his likely opponent for the presidency.