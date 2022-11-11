Donald Trump's inner circle split over timing of presidential campaign announcement

Donald Trump was expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign after what he thought will turn out to be a brilliant midterm election for the Republican Party. However, with the Democrats mounting a fightback in both House and Senate races, the inner circle of the former United president seems split on his future. According to The Guardian, top staffers at Mar-a-Lago has advised Trump to go ahead with his campaign announcement while certain allies are not so optimistic.

The Guardian quoted multiple sources close to Trump who confirmed that he is undecided on how to go ahead with his campaign commitments. The loss of Trump-backed candidates in various states has invited massive criticism from various corners and although the presidential run seems inevitable, Trump is off to a rocky start after a public tiff with Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

According to the report, Trump’s allies have asked him to wait for the Georgia senate run-off between Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock before making the announcement. There is a chance that the Georgia seat can end up deciding the senate race and a win for the Trump-backed candidate Walker will be a huge boost for him ahead of the primaries.

The sources claimed that both Trump’s advisor Jason Miller and former White House secretary Kayleigh McEnany has spoken against rushing into the announcement after the losses in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

DeSantis’ massive victory in Florida has also established him as a viable candidate for the Republicans in the primaries and a lot will depend on when Trump decided to throw his hat into the race.