Benjamin Netanyahu to receive mandate to form new government in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu is all set to become Israel’s prime minister once again. President Isaac Herzog announced on Friday that he will invite the veteran politician and his coalition partners to form the new government. Netanyahu is already the longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of the nation and this will be the record sixth time that the 73-year-old will assume the position.

Herzog will officially issue the mandate to Netanyahu on Sunday, local media in Israel reported.

Herzog’s office released an official statement on Friday which cemented Netanyahu’s claim after a formidable performance in the elections. With Israel hosting several elections in the past eight years, the stability of the government has come under question and this move is expected to remedy it.

“At the end of the round of consultations, 64 members of the Knesset recommended to the president the chairman of the Likud faction, MK Benjamin Netanyahu,” the statement read.

Following the election results, Herzog has met all major leaders in the country and their recommendations were taken when it comes to choosing the leader of the Knesset – the parliament in Israel. Thanks to a majority, Netanyahu will replace outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The process will begin with Netanyahu meeting Herzog at the President’s residence where the formal invitation to form the government will be extended. After the invitation, the winning coalition will have 28 days to form the new government with a provision for a two-week extension and Netanyahu will be leading the newly formed government.

(With inputs from agencies)