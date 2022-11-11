US announces $400 million security assistance for Ukraine, sums total aid over $18.6 billion

Pentagon on Thursday announced another $400 million security assistance package to Ukraine and will also give air defence systems and surface-to-air missiles.

According to the United States, these additional air defence weapons are essential due to Russia's relentless and merciless air strikes against Ukrainians and the infrastructure. This is the first time, Ukraine received four short-range, highly mobile Avenger air defence systems with Stinger missiles.

Also read | Russian withdrawal from Kherson to take at least a week - Kyiv

The package also includes missiles for the HAWK air defence systems. The package's additional items will be sourced from current US stockpiles.

Watch | Gravitas: Russia asks troops to withdraw from Kherson

The announcement of security support came a day after top US General Mark claimed that over 100,000 Russian military personnel had been injured or killed in Ukraine. It was further claimed that Kyiv somewhat suffered an equal loss.

Also read | Russia's withdrawal from Kherson 'another victory for Ukraine': NATO chief

This current agreement raises the entire amount of US security aid provided to Ukraine to over 18.6 billion since Russia's military operation began in February.

In the meantime, Russia on the same day declared that its troop had started leaving Kherson in southern Ukraine, setting a major setback to Moscow's special military operation.

The Ukrainian defence minister recently stated that Russia's withdrawal from the region will take up to a week.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE