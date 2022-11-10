Russia's withdrawal from Kherson 'another victory for Ukraine': NATO chief

While waiting to see how Russia's retreat from Kherson plays out, NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that if confirmed, it would be "another victory for Ukraine."

"We have to see how the situation on the ground develops in the coming days. But what is clear is that Russia is under heavy pressure and if they leave Kherson, it would be another victory for Ukraine," he said in Rome.

A day after receiving a withdrawal order from Russia for its troops from the city of the same name, Ukraine announced on Thursday that its forces had regained a dozen villages in the southern Kherson area.

"We have seen how the Ukrainian armed forces have been able to push back Russian forces and liberate territory," Stoltenberg said.

"These gains belong to the brave courageous soldiers of Ukraine.

"At the same time, the unprecedented support that NATO allies, including Italy, have provided is making a difference on the battlefield every day and remains vital for the Ukrainian progress."

Giorgia Meloni, the new Italian prime minister who took office late last month, was the subject of Stoltenberg's remarks following their initial in-person meetings.

Despite the fact that she herself has often emphasised her support for Ukraine and for sanctions against Russia, her cabinet includes a large number of supporters of Moscow.

Working to deepen the alliance and make it "even more capable of responding to threats coming from all directions" was one of Meloni's stated priorities.

"The alliance is indispensable for security and the prosperity of our countries," she told reporters.

(with inputs from agencies)

