Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates: Kremlin claims army has completed Kherson withdrawal

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates Photograph: AFP
The Ukrainian forces continued to make steady headway into the Kherson region as Russia ordered evacuations. It was one of the four regions which were annexed by Russia following a series of referendums. However, the Kremin maintained that the region is still 'subject' to Russia and the evacuation was a strategic move for the military.
Nov 11, 2022, 05:06 PM (IST)
Ukraine’s armed forces were reported to have reached the centre of Kherson city just hours after Russia confirmed complete evacuation. Pictures posted on social media from Kherson on Friday morning, were said to show Ukrainian infantry being greeted by residents in the Korabelnyi district of the city with the city’s Garrison pub visible in the background.
Nov 11, 2022, 04:37 PM (IST)
The EU warned Friday the eurozone was set to fall into recession this winter as Brussels hiked inflation forecasts for 2022 and 2023 on the back of high energy prices. Europe is reeling from the economic shockwaves unleashed by Russia's war on Ukraine that has fuelled a spike in energy costs and hit the wallets of consumers around the continent.
Nov 11, 2022, 04:16 PM (IST)
Russia’s defence has ministry it had completed the withdrawal of troops from the western bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, the TASS news agency reported. In its daily briefing cited by Russian news agencies, the ministry said all Russian forces and equipment had been transferred to the left, or eastern, bank of the Dnipro River.
Nov 11, 2022, 03:41 PM (IST)
Latest images from Kherson shows a large Ukrainian flag in the city centre as the Russian troops continue their evacuation. The Kremlin instructed the army to leave their position in the region and this is being considered to be a big win for the resistance forces. The Ukrainian army is expected to take over the region in a few days’ time.