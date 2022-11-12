Trump to make a 'very professional, very buttoned-up announcement' for presidential bid on Tuesday

United States ex-president Donald Trump will formally announce that he is running for another shot at the country's highest seat announced the businessman's longtime advisor Jason Miller.

Talking to Trump's former aide Steve Bannon on his podcast "war room", Miller referred to the businessman as "President" and said that he "is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president."

In Miller's words "it's gonna be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement."

Watch | Gravitas: Trump faces a formidable challenger

Trump, who has been campaigning for fellow republicans during the recent US MIdterms has been dropping hints of another shot at the white house and a few days back said that he will be making a "very big announcement" on Tuesday.

2024 will be his third shot at Presidency. Trump's second attempt in 2020 ended in a loss to Joe Biden, and the notorious Capitol riots.

Also read | Donald Trump's inner circle split over timing of presidential campaign announcement

As per AFP, Trump had hoped to ride a Republican "red wave" to the White House, however, his party achieved a much less significant victory than predicted.

With 211 seats, his party is poised to hold a "slim majority" in the 435-seat House of Representatives.

Also read | Rupert Murdoch's media empire shuns Trump following midterms performance

However, a runoff election in the southeastern state of Georgia early in December may determine who controls the Senate.

As per the AFP report, this early announcement may serve two purposes. One, fend off possible criminal charges over him taking top secret documents from the White House, the inciting speeches aimed at overturning elections that led to Capitol riots; and second, be intended to undercut Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his potential rival for the Presidential seat.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.