Top 10 world news: China will not attempt to 'invade' Taiwan, Zelensky visits Kherson, and more

"I do not think there is any imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan. There need not be a new cold war. Xi Jinping was direct and straightforward, he is willing to compromise on certain key issues", said US President Joe Biden amid the ongoing G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. In other news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday made an unannounced visit to the recaptured southern city of Kherson. He thanked allies for the support the country has received.

Click on the headlines to read more:

G20 Summit 2022 in Bali Live Updates | No imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan, says Biden

"I do not think there is any imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan. There need not be a new cold war. Xi Jinping was direct and straightforward, he is willing to compromise on certain key issues", said US President Joe Biden amid the ongoing G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Zelensky visits Kherson after accusing Russia of committing over 400 war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday made an unannounced visit to the recaptured southern city of Kherson. He thanked allies for the support the country has received.

EU imposes new round of sanctions on Iranian officials over handling of protests

The European Union has decided to impose a new round of sanctions on Iranian officials who were accused of repression of protests following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Biden-Xi meeting: No fireworks, but discussion on important issues takes place

US President Joe Biden met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a landmark in-person meet during which both leaders appeared to smoothen ties between world's two largest economies.

China trying to 'sabotage' digital infrastructure of other countries: Report

A new report claims that China is trying to damage the digital infrastructure of several countries and the authorities have employed various “coercive” measures to achieve that result. The latest findings by Voice Against Autocracy pointed towards a potential network of Chinese technology firms that are helping the Communist Party in disrupting the system of foreign countries through global surveillance.

Germany warns its delegates against Egyptian agents spying on them at COP27: Reports

Amid the ongoing COP27 climate conference at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt, German federal police have warned its delegates that they may be getting spied on by the host country’s security agents, said a report by Reuters citing three people with knowledge on the matter.

Shooting at University of Virginia leaves 3 dead, injures 2; suspect at large

Three people were killed and at least two others injured following a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night, sparking a manhunt. Students have been told to “shelter in place” or “run, hide, fight.”

Brazil: Former congresswoman sentenced to 50 years in prison for husband’s murder

On Sunday, former Brazilian congresswoman and gospel singer, Flordelis dos Santos de Souza, was sentenced to 50 years and 28 days in prison after she was found guilty of "orchestrating" the murder of her husband, pastor Anderson do Carmo who was shot in 2019 at their home in Rio de Janeiro.

Sri Lanka President announces budget; aims for a turnaround by the end of 2023

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday presented the budget in the parliament as the minister of finance after a whirlwind year that saw the country face its worst-ever economic crisis. Sounding optimistic, Wickremesinghe said the Sri Lankan economy can script a turnaround by the end of 2023.

Indian man kills girlfriend, chops her into 35 pieces and discards them off across Delhi for 18 days

A 28-year-old Indian man in the capital New Delhi allegedly killed his girlfriend, chopped her into 35 pieces, stored them in a refrigerator he bought for that purpose and then disposed of them across the city for 18 days.