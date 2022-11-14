Indian man kills girlfriend, chops her into 35 pieces and discards them off across Delhi for 18 days

A 28-year-old Indian man in the capital New Delhi allegedly killed his girlfriend, chopped her into 35 pieces, stored them in a refrigerator he bought for that purpose and then disposed of them across the city for 18 days.

The Delhi Police arrested the accused, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, on Saturday for the brutal murder of his 26-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. He has been sent to five-day police custody.

According to reports, the couple is from western Mumbai city in Maharashtra state. Aftab is a food blogger and runs a social media page with his brother Ahad Poonawala.

It was during this time that he met and fell in love with Walkar, and shifted to Delhi after their families were opposed to their marriage because of their faith. The man was from a Muslim household, while the woman was a Hindu.

The couple had been living at a rented apartment in the Chhatarpur area, Mehrauli police told ANI news agency. Both were working at a call centre.

The incident is said to have taken place on May 18 after Walkar started forcing him to marry her, officers said.

Aftab strangled her girlfriend to death and took inspiration from the American crime-drama The Dexter--in which the protagonist is a forensic expert who led a double life as a serial killer--to dispose of her remains.

The incident came to light when Walkar stopped talking to her parents. They grew even more suspicious after checking her social media account, which had no updates.

Then the girl’s father, Vikas, came to Delhi to check on his daughter. But found her flat locked, following which he filed a missing person complaint with the police, detailing her daughter’s boyfriend.

On the basis of his complaint, the police launched an investigation, traced Aftab, and arrested him.

During interrogation, Aftab confessed to the crime and said that they often fought as Walkar was pressurising him for marriage.

(With inputs from agencies)

