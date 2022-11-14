Shooting at University of Virginia leaves 3 dead, injures 2; suspect at large

Three people were killed and at least two others injured following a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night, sparking a manhunt. Students have been told to “shelter in place” or “run, hide, fight.” The University of Virginia Office of Emergency Management tweeted that gunfire was initially reported at a parking garage on Culbreth Road, near the school's drama building, at around 10:30 pm.

The police are looking for a Christopher Darnell Jones in connection with the incident, who university's president Jim Ryan described as "one of our students".

"Call 911 if seen, do not approach," the University of Virginia Police Department warned in a tweet, sharing a photo of Jones.

"I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities," Ryan said in an email to students. He said that two people were injured and receiving medical care. Identity of those killed has not been released.

"This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan said.

Classes for Monday stand cancelled and only designated essential employees are expected to report to work.

Initially after the shooting was reported, warnings for students to "shelter in place" or "RUN HIDE FIGHT" were issued.

The university's emergency management office said that Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes and could be driving a black SUV.

Later, the office warned the suspect was still considered "armed and dangerous," and urged residents to shelter in place as the manhunt took place.

(With inputs from agencies)