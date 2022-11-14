Live Now

G20 meet LIVE updates | US president will seek to establish red lines in face-to-face talks with Xi

WION Web Team Bali Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 10:13 AM(IST)

G20 meet in Bali Photograph: AFP

Follow Us

highlights

The G20 represents almost 85 per cent of the global GDP, about two-thirds of the world population and over 75 per cent of the global trade.

Global leaders from 20 countries are converging in Bali, Indonesia, for the all-important G20 Summit that will take from November 15-16. The 17th edition of the meet will extensively focus on key issues of global concern under the Summit theme of ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger’. Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 Summit Agenda. These are food and energy security, health, and digital transformation. This year's summit would take place in the backdrop of food and fuel prices spiking worldwide, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the renewed threat of nuclear war. There will be one conspicuous absence around the table -- Russian President Vladimir Putin.  The G20 represents almost 85 per cent of the global GDP, about two-thirds of the world population and over 75 per cent of the global trade.

Follow WION to catch up with all the latest updates 

Nov 14, 2022, 10:11 AM (IST)

India to hold presidency in next G20 Summit
×

 

Nov 14, 2022, 10:09 AM (IST)

Indian PM Modi’s tentative schedule

Nov. 14

  • Will leave the capital New Delhi at noon
  • Will arrive in Bali around midnight (local time)

 

Nov. 15

  • Will visits mangrove forests in Bali
  • Will take part in the G20 Summit
  • Will meet with the Indian diaspora

 

Nov. 16

  • Will participate in the second day of the G20 meet
  • Hold bilateral meets with foreign leaders

Nov 14, 2022, 09:43 AM (IST)

China's Xi Jinping to attend G20 summit, meeting with India's Modi unconfirmed

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday that President Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit in-person and will meet President Joe Biden of the United States and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Read more

Nov 14, 2022, 09:42 AM (IST)

G20 Summit: PM Modi to hold bilateral with French prez, UK PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hold several bilateral meetings, these include those with UK PM Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron. These meetings will take place on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. 

Read more

Nov 14, 2022, 09:41 AM (IST)

Vladmir Putin to not attend G20 summit even through video conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the G20 summit and the Kremlin  also dismissed all reports of him addressing the world leaders via video conference. 

Read more

Nov 14, 2022, 09:41 AM (IST)

Use or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is 'inadmissible', Russia must end war: G20 draft

The leaders of the 20 largest economies in the world will next week condemn the use of nuclear weapons and any threat to use them, according to an early draft of a G20 statement, as reported by Reuters. 

Read more

Nov 14, 2022, 09:39 AM (IST)

Amid Russia, West divide, India's G20 Sherpa Kant sees New Delhi as "honest broker"

Amid Russia, West divide, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant sees New Delhi's role as one of an "honest broker". The remarks come even as the divide that emerged after Russia Ukraine conflict threatens global stability & rise of a new cold war.

 

Read more

Nov 14, 2022, 09:38 AM (IST)

World leaders to forgo the ‘family photo’ at the G20 summit in Bali this year. Here’s why

Ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali next week world leaders have decided to skip the “family photo” due to the widespread discomfort and tension over the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine that began earlier this year. The family photo is a tradition that all the leaders participate in at the beginning of every year’s summit. 

Read more

Nov 14, 2022, 09:32 AM (IST)

G20 Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi to leave for Bali today

Nov 14, 2022, 09:20 AM (IST)

US president to establish red lines in face-to-face talks with Xi Jinping

Ahead of his first high-stakes talks with the Chinese president, US President Joe Biden said that he would seek to establish "red-lines" with his counterpart Xi Jinping.

The US president said he goes into Monday’s encounter on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia stronger after his Democratic Party’s unexpected success in midterm elections they were forecast to lose heavily.

“I know Xi Jinping, he knows me,” he added, saying they have always had “straightforward discussions”.

US and China have been at loggerheads on various issues, including  freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, Taiwan and human rights abuses in Xinjiang region.



Read in App