G20 meet LIVE updates | US president will seek to establish red lines in face-to-face talks with Xi

G20 meet in Bali Photograph: AFP
Global leaders from 20 countries are converging in Bali, Indonesia, for the all-important G20 Summit that will take from November 15-16. The 17th edition of the meet will extensively focus on key issues of global concern under the Summit theme of ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger’. Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 Summit Agenda. These are food and energy security, health, and digital transformation. This year's summit would take place in the backdrop of food and fuel prices spiking worldwide, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the renewed threat of nuclear war. There will be one conspicuous absence around the table -- Russian President Vladimir Putin. The G20 represents almost 85 per cent of the global GDP, about two-thirds of the world population and over 75 per cent of the global trade.
Follow WION to catch up with all the latest updates
Nov 14, 2022, 10:11 AM (IST)
PM @narendramodi will leave for Bali, Indonesia today to attend the 17th G20 Summit.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 14, 2022
This G20 Summit is particularly special as the G20 Presidency will be handed over to India at the closing session. pic.twitter.com/YoUQh5nxQJ
Nov 14, 2022, 10:09 AM (IST)
Nov. 14
Nov. 15
Nov. 16
Nov 14, 2022, 09:43 AM (IST)
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday that President Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit in-person and will meet President Joe Biden of the United States and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Nov 14, 2022, 09:42 AM (IST)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hold several bilateral meetings, these include those with UK PM Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron. These meetings will take place on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.
Nov 14, 2022, 09:41 AM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the G20 summit and the Kremlin also dismissed all reports of him addressing the world leaders via video conference.
Nov 14, 2022, 09:41 AM (IST)
The leaders of the 20 largest economies in the world will next week condemn the use of nuclear weapons and any threat to use them, according to an early draft of a G20 statement, as reported by Reuters.
Nov 14, 2022, 09:39 AM (IST)
Amid Russia, West divide, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant sees New Delhi's role as one of an "honest broker". The remarks come even as the divide that emerged after Russia Ukraine conflict threatens global stability & rise of a new cold war.
Nov 14, 2022, 09:38 AM (IST)
Ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali next week world leaders have decided to skip the “family photo” due to the widespread discomfort and tension over the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine that began earlier this year. The family photo is a tradition that all the leaders participate in at the beginning of every year’s summit.
Nov 14, 2022, 09:20 AM (IST)
Ahead of his first high-stakes talks with the Chinese president, US President Joe Biden said that he would seek to establish "red-lines" with his counterpart Xi Jinping.
The US president said he goes into Monday’s encounter on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia stronger after his Democratic Party’s unexpected success in midterm elections they were forecast to lose heavily.
“I know Xi Jinping, he knows me,” he added, saying they have always had “straightforward discussions”.
US and China have been at loggerheads on various issues, including freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, Taiwan and human rights abuses in Xinjiang region.