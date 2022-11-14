G20 meet LIVE updates | US president will seek to establish red lines in face-to-face talks with Xi

highlights The G20 represents almost 85 per cent of the global GDP, about two-thirds of the world population and over 75 per cent of the global trade.

Global leaders from 20 countries are converging in Bali, Indonesia, for the all-important G20 Summit that will take from November 15-16. The 17th edition of the meet will extensively focus on key issues of global concern under the Summit theme of ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger’. Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 Summit Agenda. These are food and energy security, health, and digital transformation. This year's summit would take place in the backdrop of food and fuel prices spiking worldwide, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the renewed threat of nuclear war. There will be one conspicuous absence around the table -- Russian President Vladimir Putin. The G20 represents almost 85 per cent of the global GDP, about two-thirds of the world population and over 75 per cent of the global trade.

