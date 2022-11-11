Use or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is 'inadmissible', Russia must end war: G20 draft

The leaders of the 20 largest economies in the world will next week condemn the use of nuclear weapons and any threat to use them, according to an early draft of a G20 statement, as reported by Reuters. On November 15–16, the G20 leaders will convene in Indonesia, where the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be the main topic of discussion.

"Many members strongly condemned Russia's illegal, unjustifiable and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, and called on it to immediately end the war," the draft, which may change and would need Moscow's approval for unanimity, said.

"The use or threat of the use, of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," it added.

Following two remarks by President Vladimir Putin in which he suggested he would, if necessary, use such weapons to defend Russia, anxiety about a potential nuclear escalation during Russia's war in Ukraine had increased.

As per the draft, many G20 members also think the invasion is "constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks."

Also Read: US President Joe Biden to address COP27 climate summit in Egypt

"Only an enduring commitment to upholding the rules-based international order and the multilateral system can safeguard peace and stability," it added.

The proposal stated that "adherence to international humanitarian law, including protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts is critical" in an apparent reference to Russia's campaign of the bombing that targeted power plants and water supplies in Ukrainian cities.

(with inputs from agencies)