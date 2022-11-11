US President Joe Biden to address COP27 climate summit in Egypt today

United States President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt today. It is anticipated that he will announce a crackdown on emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that considerably contributes to global warming and has a greater immediate impact than even carbon dioxide.

His administration is intensifying efforts to limit methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry.

Tomorrow, I'll join other global leaders at the COP27 in Egypt.



We're living in a decisive decade – one in which we have an opportunity to prove ourselves and advance the global climate fight. Let this be a moment where we answer history’s call. Together. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 11, 2022 ×

Scientists warned today that the world's ability to prevent catastrophic levels of climate change will be hampered by the projected 1 per cent increase in global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels this year.

According to White House national climate adviser Ali Zaidi, the Biden administration will pursue "a relentless focus to root out emissions wherever we can find them."

Oil and gas corporations have requested that the Environmental Protection Agency waive the methane rules for hundreds of thousands of the tiniest wells in the US.

The President will urge nations to maintain their focus on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in his speech in Sharm el-Sheikh.

He will also go into detail on US efforts to decarbonize and the significance of public-private partnerships.

(with inputs from agencies)

