Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes Tonga, tsunami warning issued

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit the sea around 207 km (128.6 miles) east of Neiafu, Tonga, as per the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, American Samoa received a tsunami advisory (PTWC) within 300 kilometres of the epicentre, along the beaches of Niue and Tonga.

It added that dangerous tsunami waves from the earthquake are possible.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was 10 kilometres deep.

The meteorological agency of Tonga advised citizens to relocate inland.

"An urgent tsunami advisory is now in force for all of Tonga due to a strong earthquake being felt in the Kingdom tonight. Please move inland immediately until further advised," the agency stated on its Facebook page.

The South Pacific nation of around 105,000 inhabitants saw a tsunami in January as a result of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano eruption, which also disrupted communications. There were at least three fatalities.

Around Tonga, a nation with around 100,000 people dispersed across 171 islands, seismic activity is very frequent.

(with inputs from agencies)