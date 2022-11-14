G20 Summit: Australian PM to meet Xi on Tuesday following years of tension between the two countries

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, he told reporters after landing in Bali for the G20 Summit. This will be the first meeting between leaders of the two nations after years of strained ties.

"Australia will put forward our own position. I look forward to having a constructive discussion with President Xi tomorrow," Albanese said. "We enter this discussion with goodwill. There are no preconditions on this discussion."

Earlier, Albanese had said that a meeting with Xi would be a positive thing.

"I've made it very clear that dialogue is a good thing, and if a meeting is arranged with Xi, then that would be a positive thing," Albanese told a news conference in Canberra.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2022 in Bali EXPLAINED: History, significance and India's agenda

Chinese President Xi Jinping has also arrived in Bali, state broadcaster CCTV reported. His charter jet touched down around 3:05 pm local time (0705 GMT), according to a state media livestream.

Australia and China haven't been on the best terms in the past years. Beijing had imposed sanctions on some imports of Australian goods after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus. The last meeting between leaders of the two countries was when Albanese's predecessor, Scott Morrison, met briefly with Xi at the G20 in 2019.

Beijing's ambitions in the Pacific have also angered Australia, besides the arrests of Australians, including journalist Cheng Lei.

Australia and China resumed ministerial-level contacts in June after a break of two years.

Albanese also spoke briefly with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a summit in Cambodia on Sunday, while the foreign ministers of both countries also spoke last week.

Xi is also meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday, a day before the summit officially begins.

(With inputs from agencies)