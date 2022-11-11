China's Xi Jinping to attend G20 summit, meeting with India's Modi unconfirmed

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday that President Xi Jinping will attend the G-20 summit in-person and will meet President Joe Biden of the United States and French President Emmanuel Macron.

WATCH | G20 Summit: WION gears up for two days of high-level meeting

The summit of the Group of 20 or G20 nations is set to begin in Indonesia's Bali next week between November 14 and 17.

Jinping's first in-person meeting with Biden

The impending conversation between US President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of China will mark their first in-person encounter since Biden replaced Donald Trump in the White House. The two have spoken a number of times over the phone but never met in person so far.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing in Beijing that President Xi Jinping will also meet African Union's chairperson Macky Sall and Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez.

The White House has already said that President Joe Biden will meet Xi Jinping on Monday when the "leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication", as well as how to "responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align".

It remains unclear if a meeting between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is on schedule during the upcoming G-20 summit.

ALSO READ | G20 Summit: PM Modi to hold bilateral with French prez, UK PM

Other than Russian President Vladimir Putin, the top leaders of the remaining 19 countries forming G20 have confirmed their in-person attendance at the summit in Bali. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

ALSO READ | ‘Shared knowledge and prosperity’: India’s PM Modi unveils theme, logo for New Delhi G20 summit

The host Indonesia's President Joko Widodo will symbolically hand over the G20 presidency to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the closing session of the summit in Bali. India’s term as the G20 president will formally begin on December 1. The country will host the next G20 summit in New Delhi in September 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.