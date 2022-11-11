G20 Summit: WION gears up for two days of high-level meeting

Published: Nov 11, 2022, 01:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The group of 20 countries are all set to meet in Bali for the G20 annual summit. The theme for the summit is - Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Ukraine war, inflation and food security. The two-day summit will kick-off on the 15th November.
