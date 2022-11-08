‘Shared knowledge and prosperity’: India’s PM Modi unveils theme, logo for New Delhi G20 summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the theme for the New Delhi G20 summit, scheduled to be held in September 2023. India is poised to assume the Presidency of the Group of 20 or G20 countries for one year, starting December 1, 2022. The country will host over 200 meetings, addressing 32 different sectors, during the period between December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

The first G20 sherpa meet under the Indian presidency will take place between December 4th to December 7th, 2022 in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan state in North India.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also unveiled the logo and website for India’s G-20 presidency. Modi said that thousands of people shared their ideas and suggestions for the G20 logo and theme. He said that the G20 presidency offers India an opportunity to contribute to the global agenda.

“India's G20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos in the world. The world is going through the aftereffects of disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts and lot of economic uncertainty,” he said. “The symbol of lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times. No matter how adverse the circumstances, the lotus still blooms.”

“In Indian culture, both the goddesses of knowledge and prosperity are seated on a lotus. This is what the world needs the most today. Shared knowledge that helps us overcome our circumstances and shared prosperity that reaches the last person at the last mile. This is why the earth is placed on lotus too. The seven petals on the lotus in the logo are also significant. It represents the seven continents. Seven is also the number of notes in the universal language of music. In music, when the seven notes come together, they create perfect harmony,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Italy and Indonesia, along with India, are part of the G20 troika: past, present, and incoming presidencies. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced his state visit to Indonesia next week, while unveiling the theme, logo, and website for New Delhi G20 summit.

The Group of Twenty countries represents nearly 90 per cent of the global gross national product, 80 per cent of world trade (including EU intra-trade), and two-thirds of the world’s population. India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999. Its other 19 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

