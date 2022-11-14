China trying to 'sabotage' digital infrastructure of other countries: Report

A new report claims that China is trying to damage the digital infrastructure of several countries and the authorities have employed various “coercive” measures to achieve that result. The latest findings by Voice Against Autocracy pointed towards a potential network of Chinese technology firms that are helping the Communist Party in disrupting the system of foreign countries through global surveillance.

Also read | Sri Lanka President announces budget; aims for a turnaround by the end of 2023

The biggest name that featured in the Voice Against Autocracy report were Chinese telecommunication firm Huawei. The company currently accounts for over 30 per cent of the global telecom market and it has also gained close than 100 contracts around the world when it comes to the 5G technology. As a result, it has a part to play in cyber security and Chinese authorities can be manipulating the sector.

China with its peculiar objectives is attempting to by-pass the obstacle of convincing nations to entrust its rise but, on a total contrary, is rather on the path of using coercive means to sabotage the digital infrastructure of nations that are least concerned about the rising Chinese threat," the report stated.

Also read | G20 Summit LIVE | Biden tells Xi hopes to avoid US-China 'conflict'

Huawei has come under the scanner of a number of global institutions after it received subsidies worth $75 billion from the Chinese government. Hikvision, the company well known for creating surveillance equipment, also gained massively from the government as they received over $694 million.

Following the announcements regarding the subsidies, the United States went ahead and listed five Chinese companies including Huawei and Hikvision as “severe threat to national security”.