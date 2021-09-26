Top 10 world news: China warns Taiwan, German federal elections 2021, and more

At a press conference, the US Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby on Saturday said the United States does not need to inform Taliban while going in for a counter-terrorism airstrike in Afghanistan. In Afghanistan, the Taliban government in Afghanistan on Sunday (September 26) urged the international airlines to resume flights to and from Kabul, claiming that all technical issues at the country's main airport have been resolved. In the west, Germans began voting in the national elections on Sunday in a tight race between Social Democrats (SPD) and Merkel's CDU-CSU conservative alliance. Meanwhile, Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, has said North Korea will consider ending the war and participating in an inter-Korean summit only if South Korea shows ‘respect’.

US doesn't need to inform Taliban over Afghan counter-terrorism airstrikes, says Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby

The United States does not need to tell Taliban before launching a counter-terrorism airstrike in Afghanistan. The remark of the US Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby came a day after Taliban demanded compensation from countries involved in fighting in Afghanistan.

North Korea's Kim Yo-jong says peace will come only if South shows 'respect'

Kim Yo-jong is North Korea’s key advisor and has been actively helping her brother shape country’s appearance in the public eye.

China warns Taiwan about existing 'grim' situation

The self-ruled democratic Taiwan is usually claimed as a part of its territory by China and the Asian country has, on several occasions, stressed that it will one day re-take the country.

German federal elections 2021: What you need to know about race for chancellor

As Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to step down from the political stage and Germans vote in federal (Bundestag) elections, all bets appear to be off as to who will be the next chancellor.

PM Modi's 'secret' of keeping jetlag away during foreign trips revealed

The sources said that PM Modi tunes his body and sleep cycle as per the time zone of the destination he is travelling to. Suppose, if it is night in India when he takes off, he may not sleep if it would be day in the country of destination.

'UNSC is frozen in time,' Indian Envoy to UN TS Tirumurti tells WION

'The big message was the presence of the Prime Minister in the UNGA in New York at a time when they are adopting a hybrid format," the envoy told WION after Narendra Modi's US trip.

Polls open in Germany to elect new chancellor; SPD, CDU-CSU in tight race

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, 63, is eying the top post even as Merkel's candidate Armin Laschet, 60, from the CDU-CSU alliance has dug for a pitched battle during the German election campaign.

Taliban urge international airlines to resume flights to Afghanistan

After the United States' withdrawal of troops from the war-torn country, only a limited number of aid and passenger flights have been operating from the airport.

Hillary Clinton called 'war criminal' as she becomes Chancellor of QuB

Hillary Clinton, the former US diplomat, has been chosen as the Chancellor of Northern Ireland’s Queen’s University in Belfast.

Kremlin releases photos of Vladimir Putin hiking and fishing in Siberia

Kremlin stated that the Russian President stopped over in Siberia for a short vacation, following a working trip to the Primorye Territory and the Amur Region in early September.