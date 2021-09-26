PM Narendra Modi's 'secret' of keeping jetlag away during busy foreign trips revealed

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently concluded a "successful and comprehensive" three-day visit to the United States, where he held productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, attended the Quad summit and addresses the UN General Assembly.

In total, he participated in 20 meetings during his stay of 65 hours in the US, with additional four long meetings in flight, making it 24 meetings throughout the visit.

For a normal person, it is quite a lot of work but PM Modi certainly has mastered the art of maintaining a high level of energy while keeping his extremely busy schedule. He always looks fresh despite staying awake for longer hours on international trips.

IN PICS | PM Narendra Modi ends US visit with a powerful speech at UNGA, here's look back at his significant tour

Although PM advocates the benefits of yoga and constantly promotes a healthy lifestyle, a curious mind will ask what's his secret to keeping jetlag away during foreign trips.

Well, official sources, as revealed by new agency PTI, said that one of his tricks is to pack his hours with back-to-back engagements so that it doesn't let the mind think much about any fatigue.

"When he used to visit the US in the 1990s, an airline at that time used to give a monthly travel pass at heavily discounted rates. To make the most of it, Modi would always travel in the night as this ensured that he could visit most places while not having to spend a penny on hotels. His night would be invariably spent at the airport and in the plane," a source said.

IN PICS | 157 artefacts that PM Modi is bringing to India on his way back from US trip

The sources said that PM Modi tunes his body and sleep cycle as per the time zone of the destination he is travelling to. Suppose, if it is night in India when he takes off, he may not sleep if it would be day in the country of destination. He follows the same process when returning to India.

PM Modi also ensures drinking a lot of water as doctors suggest that the air in the plane sucks out moisture in the body, they added.

(With inputs from agencies)