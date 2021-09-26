In pictures: 157 artefacts that PM Modi is bringing to India on his way back from US trip

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to New York for the 76th United Nations General Assembly, the United States presented him with 157 antiquities and artefacts.

The list of 157 artefacts includes a diverse set, with items ranging from 1.5 metre bas relief panel of Revanta in sandstone from 10th CE, to the 8.5 cm tall, exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE.

The items largely belong to the period of 11th CE to 14th CE, as well as historic antiquities such as the copper anthropomorphic object of 2000 BC, or the terracotta vase from the 2nd CE.

Some 45 antiquities belong to Before Common Era (BCE).