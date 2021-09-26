PM Narendra Modi ends US visit with a powerful speech at UNGA, here's look back at his significant tour

Modi left New York for India on completion of a substantive US visit, during which he held bilateral meetings and addressed the UN General Assembly. Here's a look at his 'successful and comprehensive' visit of the United States:

PM Narendra Modi's visit to USA

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to the United States, which saw him engaging with significant world leaders. During his visit, PM Modi held productive bilateral and multilateral engagements and expressed confidence that the relationship with the respective countries, especially the US, will grow even stronger in the years to come.

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that PM Modi's address to the General Assembly marks the culmination of a very "successful and very comprehensive" tour of the United States

(Photograph:Twitter)