Kremlin releases photos of Vladimir Putin hiking and fishing in Siberia

The official website of the Kremlin on Sunday (September 26) published a series of appealing photos in which Russian President Vladimir Putin can be seen hiking and fishing in Siberia.

Kremlin stated that the Russian President stopped over in Siberia for a short vacation, following a working trip to the Primorye Territory and the Amur Region in early September.

The statement also revealed that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu accompanied Putin on his trip.

Well, such adventurous trips is nothing new for the multi-talented Putin, who previously has been pictured riding a horse bare-chested and in sunglasses, as well as carrying a hunting rifle and piloting a fighter jet.

Now, the Kremlin has published photos of Putin standing in a river and catching a fish, walking through lush meadows.

In September mid, the 68-year-old Putin cancelled all in-person events and said he was self-isolating after announcing an outbreak in the Kremlin.

Several people in Putin's entourage tested positive for the Coronavirus, the Russian leader had revealed amid rising infection rates in Russia.

"Cases of the coronavirus were detected in my inner circle. Not just one or two but several dozen people," Putin said, speaking via video link at a meeting of a Moscow-led security alliance.

Putin, 68, has had two shots of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The Kremlin has said he was feeling healthy.

