North Korea's Kim Yo-jong says peace will come only if South shows 'respect'

Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, has said North Korea will consider ending the war and participating in an inter-Korean summit only if South Korea shows ‘respect’.

Kim Yo-jong is North Korea’s key advisor and has been actively helping her brother shape country’s appearance in the public eye.

Her statement comes a little after Seoul said it would like to now put an end to the never-ending war. The unification ministry said it hopes the two countries can restore and resume hotline link and put an end to this cold war between the two sides.

"For these discussions, the inter-Korean communication line must first be restored swiftly, as smooth and stable communication is important," the minister said.

The two Koreas had paused the 1950-53 war by signing a truce instead of a treaty. Due to that, the two countries are technically still at war.

However, Kim Jong Un’s sister said that an inter-Korean summit between the two leaders of the Koreas will only take place “only when impartiality and the attitude of respecting each other" is guaranteed from Seoul.

She has also proposed that the Summit be held on the earliest date as "there is no need for the North and the South to waste time faulting each other and engaging in a war of words".

"I felt that the atmosphere of the South Korean public desiring to recover the inter-Korean relations from a deadlock and achieve peaceful stability as soon as possible is irresistibly strong," she said. "We, too, have the same desire."

