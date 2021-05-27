North Korea bans mullet haircuts, nose piercings, and skinny jeans in the fight against capitalism

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently announced a list of banned fashion and hairstyles in the region’s state-run newspaper, with skinny jeans and ripped denim among the symbols of a “capitalistic lifestyle” that are now deemed illegal.

The country has also banned mullets and certain piercings in a bid to keep the country free from "decadent" Western fashion trends.

It comes after North Korea's state-run newspaper, Rodong Sinmum, published a warning earlier this month saying capitalism needed to be prevented from "seeping" into the country.

The newspaper published an article expressing concern about young North Koreans increasingly embracing Western fashion trends.

The Rodong Sinmum report said: “History teaches us a crucial lesson that a country can become vulnerable and eventually collapse like a damp wall regardless of its economic and defence power if we do not hold on to our lifestyle.”

Kim Jong-un is known for issuing bizarre orders to his countrymen.

North Korea has one of the worst healthcare systems in the world and many hospitals do not have access to running water or electricity. The self-inflicted isolation from the world means North Korea's medical institutes do not have the know-how to match the world.

It has never developed a vaccine of its own. The WHO has been supplying vaccines and immunisation to North Korea as it is a poor country.

Food shortages have become worse due to bad weather, lack of fertiliser and a drop in international donation. One out of three people lives on less than one dollar per day.

