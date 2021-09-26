US doesn't need to inform Taliban over Afghan counter-terrorism airstrikes, says Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby

At a press conference, the US Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby on Saturday said the United States does not need to inform Taliban while going in for a counter-terrorism airstrike in Afghanistan.

The remark came a day after Taliban demanded compensation from countries involved in fighting in Afghanistan.

“We retain all necessary authorities to execute over the horizon counter-terrorism operations, and we remain confident in these capabilities moving forward without speaking to specific rules of engagement surrounding airstrikes. There is currently no requirement to clear airspace with the Taliban and we do not expect that any future over the horizon counter-terrorism strikes would hinge on such a clearance,” Kirby added.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie has admitted that the US made a "mistake" by launching a drone airstrike in Kabul’s residential area on August 29. He agreed that the strike did not kill ISIS-K militants, but did take lives of 10 civilians.

The officials had then tried to prove it as a success by claiming to have killed Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) militants. After an investigation, McKenzie told reporters, "The strike was a tragic mistake."

(With inputs from agencies)