Top 10 world news: China slams US and Canada, a pandemic game-changer, and more

Erdogan in talks with US to buy F-16 fighter jets after row over F-35 deal

Turkey's President Erdogan said talks were underway with the US to buy F-16 fighter jets after the US government had disallowed the sale of F-35 fighter jets over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems.

Ransomware attackers targeted water treatment plants: US security agencies

After reports said a water treatment facility in Florida was targeted by ransomware earlier this year, US agencies reported wastewater plants were also targeted in California, Maine and Nevada this year.

Almost two-thirds of New York state is fully vaccinated, reveals CDC data

As per the data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost two-thirds of New York state is fully vaccinated. The data reveals that 65.3 per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, this accounts for 12.7 million residents.

Five hours of physical activity per week helps in preventing cancer: Study

If Americans meet five hours per week of moderate-intensity recommended physical activity guidelines, then more than 46,000 cancer cases annually in the United States could be prevented.

US, Canada colluded to provoke trouble, says China after warships sail through Taiwan Strait

After US destroyer USS Dewey along with the Canadian frigate HMCS Winnipeg sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the Chinese military condemned the move on Sunday.

Bakery in UK stops producing its bestselling biscuit, here’s why

A bakery in Leeds named 'Get Baked' had to stop producing its bestselling biscuit after officials found that the treats were being topped with illegal sprinkles.

'Strange': Pete Buttigieg reacts to criticism over his paternity leave

US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has been on paternity leave since mid-August with newborn twins, termed right-wing attacks on his paternity leave “strange” as he said that they come from “a side of the aisle that used to claim the mantle of being pro-family”.

Pandemic game-changer: A new drug to treat COVID-19 - Molnupiravir

Countries all across the Asia-Pacific region are rushing to place orders for the latest weapon which can help in battling the deadly coronavirus, an antiviral pill that has not been authorised for use yet.

Lab-grown coffee in the making; may get approval in four years

Lab-grown coffee is being produced from cell cultures rather than coffee beans.

Watch: Australian cops check man’s beverage to verify excuse for not wearing mask, enrage netizens

In what can be called an outrage against harsh COVID-19 policies in Australia, social media seems to be abuzz with several comments, reposts, etc after a video went viral, where Melbourne police can be seen checking a man’s coffee cup to see if it was empty or not to verify his excuse for not wearing a mask.