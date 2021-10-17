US, Canada colluded to provoke trouble, says China after warships sail through Taiwan Strait

After US destroyer USS Dewey along with the Canadian frigate HMCS Winnipeg sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the Chinese military condemned the move on Sunday.

"Dewey's and Winnipeg's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the US military had declared.

However, the Chinese military asserted that "Taiwan is part of Chinese territory" while adding that it maintained a "high level" of alert against "threats and provocations".

The Chinese military said, "The United States and Canada colluded to provoke and stir up trouble... seriously jeopardising peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait."

The US had earlier declared that its commitment towards Taiwan's security is "rock solid" amid tensions with China.

China had sent a record number of warplanes to Taiwan over a four-day period beginning on October 1 with bombers, fighters and surveillance aircraft repeatedly entering Taipei's airspace.

On Sunday, Taiwan said two Chinese J-16 fighters and an anti-submarine aircraft had once again entered its airspace.

Taiwan's defence minister had earlier said China will be in a position to invade the country in 2025 as tensions escalated between the two countries.

