Chinese military conducts beach landing drills near Taiwan

Amid tensions with Taiwan, China's military said it carried out beach landing and assault drills near the island nation.

The PLA claimed it had carried out the drills in the southern Fujian province as sappers, troops and boats took part in the military exercise.

The tasks included "multiple waves" to take the beach including combat drills with a small number of troops taking part.

Fujian is located strategically near Taiwan and is considered a key base for the Chinese army overlooking Taiwan.

The Chinese army reportedly used small boats while exercising with smoke grenades as they dug trenches and broke through barbed wires during the military exercise.

The move comes as Chinese jets repeatedly entered Taiwan's airspace last week. Amid the raging tensions, Taiwan's defence minister had declared last week that China was ready to invade the country in 2025 further esclating tensions.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen hit out at China asserting that it won't bow to the Communist nation even as President Xi declared "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan was possible.

President Tsai vowed to increase Taiwan's defence expenditure in an attempt to keep China's ambitions at bay.

China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province and had earlier stated that it will reunify the country with the mainland by force if necessary.

Xi warned that China has "staunch determination, firm will, and strong ability to defend national sovereignty" while referring to Taiwan.

Xi had defiantly said, "Taiwan's independence separatism is the biggest obstacle to achieving the reunification," as he called it a "serious hidden danger to national rejuvenation".

(With inputs from Agencies)