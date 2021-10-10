Won't bow to China, will bolster our national defence: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen

Amid tensions with China, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said her country will not bow to China.

"There should be absolutely no illusions that the Taiwanese people will bow to pressure," Taiwan's president asserted.

Taiwan's president said that, "The more we achieve, the greater the pressure we face from China."

Taiwan's president's comments come as Chinese jets entered Taiwan's airspace several times in the past week. Amid the tensions, Chinese President Xi said that "the complete reunification of our country will be and can be realised" referring to Taiwan as relations between the two countries continue to deteriorate.

"We will continue to bolster our national defence and demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves in order to ensure that nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us," President Tsai stated.

Tsai said China's path is "neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan, nor sovereignty for our 23 million people".

In an attempt to de-escalate tensions, President Biden earlier had said the US was ready to abide by the Taiwan agreement referring to the One-China policy.

On Tuesday China had sent the largest number of warplanes into Taiwan numbering 56 including bombers and fighter jets as Taiwan scambled its jets to thwart the Chinese intrusion into its airspace.

Tsai said, "Taiwan stands on the frontlines of defending democracy,"

Taiwan president told citizens not to let their guard down as the two nation's continue to spar against each other.

