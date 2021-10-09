Xi Jinping vows 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to realise peaceful "reunification" with Taiwan. However, he did not directly mention the use of force after a week of tensions with the Chinese-claimed island.

China considers Taiwan as its province which it says it will annex by force if necessary, a view which has worried both Taiwan and the US amid tensions in the Taiwan Straits.

Democratically run Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure to accept Beijing’s sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom.

Speaking at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi said that the Chinese people have a "glorious tradition" of opposing separatism.

"Taiwan independence separatism is the biggest obstacle to achieving the reunification of the motherland, and the most serious hidden danger to national rejuvenation," he said.

He further added that peaceful "reunification" best meets the overall interests of the Taiwanese people, but China will protect its sovereignty and unity.

"No one should underestimate the Chinese people's staunch determination, firm will, and strong ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Xi said.

"The historical task of the complete reunification of the motherland must be fulfilled, and will definitely be fulfilled."

This comes after China's air force mounted four straight days of incursions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone from October 1. This involved nearly 150 aircraft. Xi, however, made no mention of these flights.

As a response, US President Biden said he had spoken to Chinese President Xi and was ready to "abide by the Taiwan agreement".

"I've spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree, we'll abide by the Taiwan agreement," Biden said, adding, "We made it clear that I don't think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement."