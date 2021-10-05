China sends 56 warplanes into Taiwan's defence zone in largest-ever air incursion

China sent the largest number of warplanes into Taiwan's air defence as the country scrambled its own fighters to thwart the incursions.

Reports claimed 36 fighter jets, 12 H-6 nuclear-capable bombers including other planes crossed over into Taiwan's airspace. Four jets entered at night bringing the total number of Chinese warplanes to 56.

At least 150 Chinese warplanes have reportedly entered Taiwan's air defence since Friday when China celebrated its National Day.

Taiwan deployed missile systems as tensions escalated between the two countries. China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province which the Xi regime claims it will unite with the mainland one day with force if necessary.

Meanwhile, the United States expressed concern over the incident while adding that it was "destabilising and increase the risk of miscalculation", however, China hit back saying the increased tensions was due to continued arms sale to Taiwan and US warships sailing across the Taiwan Strait.

China said it was taking "necessary countermeasures" against US actions in Taiwan while asserting that the US should respect the "One China" policy.

"Engaging in Taiwan independence is a dead end. China will take all steps needed and firmly smash any Taiwan independence plots," China's foreign ministry said, adding, "China's determination and will to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering."

Taiwan called the Chinese incursion into its air defence as "irresponsible provocations" claiming that the Xi regime was engaging in "grey zone" warfare to systematically wear down its forces.

Reports say 380 Chinese jets crossed over to Taiwan last year, however, this year China has far exceeded the number with 600 air incursions till early October.

(With inputs from Agencies)



