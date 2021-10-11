After talks fail to resolve issues at LAC, China pins blame on India

After the 13th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting failed to resolve issues at the LAC, the Chinese looked to pin the blame on the Indians over the impasse.

People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command spokesperson Senior Colonel Long Shaohua said, “The Indian side still persisted in its unreasonable and unrealistic demands, which added difficulties to the negotiations.”

The talks were held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on Sunday. The spokesperson said, “Instead of misjudging the situation, the Indian side should cherish the hard-won situation in China-India border areas.”

China also reiterated its long-standing rhetoric. “During the meeting, the Chinese side made great efforts to promote the easing and cooling of the border situation and fully demonstrated China’s sincerity of maintaining overall interests of bilateral military relations,” the spokesperson added.

Pointing out that China is firm in its resolve to safeguard national sovereignty, the spokesperson looked to again justify its aggressive actions at the LAC.

Putting the entire onus on India over the issue, the spokesperson added, the Indian side should abide by the relevant agreements and consensus reached between the two countries and two militaries, show sincerity and take concrete actions to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the border areas with China.

