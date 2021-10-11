China-Taiwan tensions: Tsai Ing-wen's remarks incite confrontation, distort facts, says Beijing spokesperson

China stated on Sunday that Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's statements provoke hostility, distort facts, and mislead the people in the name of so-called unity and consensus, according to local media.

According to CGTN, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China's State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, Tsai's statements "incite hostility, distort facts, and mislead the public in the name of so-called unity and consensus while cooperating with external forces to pursue independence."



Tsai, who spoke on Taiwan's National Day on Sunday, pledged to preserve Taiwan's sovereignty in the face of "new difficulties" posed by China's military aggression.

Tsai's statements, Ma said, were a provocation, and that "they are the core cause of stress in cross-Strait ties and the greatest danger to regional peace and stability."

Ma reiterated that Taiwan is a part of Chinese territory, saying: "The truth has not changed and will not change.

China's sovereignty and territorial integrity have never been and will never be divided.

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen stated that the country will not "bow to pressure" and will "fight annexation," speaking amid growing tensions with China and a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to achieve "complete reunification."

During her National Day speech in Taipei, Ms. Tsai stated that Taiwan's "stance on cross-strait ties is unchanged: neither our goodwill nor our pledges will alter."

"We ask for the status quo to be maintained, and we will do all in our power to prevent it from being unilaterally altered," she said, adding that "resolving cross-strait issues needs the two sides of the strait to participate in discussion on the basis of parity."

Facts about Taiwan-China

China and Taiwan were split during the 1940s civil war, but Beijing believes that the island will be recovered at some time, by force if necessary.

Taiwan has its own constitution, democratically elected authorities, and a military force of around 300,000 active personnel.

Taiwan is only recognised by a few nations.

Instead, most people recognise the Chinese government in Beijing.

The United States has no formal relations with Taiwan, but a law mandates it to equip the island with the tools to defend itself.

(With inputs from agencies)