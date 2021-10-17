Almost two-thirds of New York state is fully vaccinated, reveals CDC data

As per the data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost two-thirds of New York state is fully vaccinated. The data reveals that 65.3 per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, this accounts for 12.7 million residents.

The percentage of people vaccinated above the age of 18 is somewhere at 77.1 per cent with 11.9 million people. The percentage of those with one dose out of the whole population is 72 per cent.

New York City has implemented one of the strictest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the country. In New York City, one needs to show their vaccine card to get into certain places, such as restaurants. The city has also mandated vaccines for certain jobs. This includes public school teachers and police officers.

As of now, New York has the eighth-highest vaccination rate in the US, following behind Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts and New Jersey. However, its vaccination rate is higher than the entire US with only 56.9 per cent fully vaccinated. The rate of those with one dose of the vaccine is 65.8 per cent in the US.

Meanwhile, recent data revealed that September was the worst month in the US for new cases and deaths.

Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics reveals that cases among children peaked in September, as many schools opened for offline classes amid growing cases of delta variant.

More than 6 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 1.1 million new cases recorded from September 3 to September 30.

The weekly data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that COVID-19 deaths among children under age 15 also reached their highest level in September.

Recently, Pfizer has asked the US government to approve the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years old, and if regulators agree, injections may start within weeks. In a trial of children, Pfizer had previously declared that a lower dose of their vaccine worked and looked to be safe.