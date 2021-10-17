Pandemic game-changer: A new drug to treat COVID-19 - Molnupiravir

Countries all across the Asia-Pacific region are rushing to place orders for the latest weapon which can help in battling the deadly coronavirus, an antiviral pill that has not been authorised for use yet.

Termed as Molnupiravir and produced by US pharmaceutical company Merck, the pill is being deemed as a potential pandemic game-changer, especially for those unable to get vaccinated.

As of now, at least eight countries or territories in the Asia-Pacific region have signed deals or are in talks to procure the drug. These countries include New Zealand, Australia and South Korea.

Merck is seeking US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorisation for the drug. If it is granted, the capsule will become the first oral antiviral treatment against COVID-19.

This comes as a worrying factor for the experts as they think many people will use it as an alternative for the vaccine, which still offers the best protection.

They have also cautioned that Asia's race to stock up on the pill could see a repeat of the vaccine grab when wealthier countries were accused of hoarding doses and lower-income countries missed out.

Molnupiravir is seen as a positive step because it offers a way to treat COVID-19, without the patients needing hospitalisation.

Once a patient is diagnosed with COVID-19, they can start a course of molnupiravir. That involves four 200-milligram capsules, twice a day, for five days, which is a total of 40 pills.

Interim Phase 3 results from a trial of more than 700 unvaccinated patients released earlier this month noted that the pill might reduce the risk of hospitalisation or death by approximately 50 per cent, compared to patients who took a placebo.

The participants were all given the pill or placebo within five days of symptom onset, and within 29 days, none of those who took the pill died, compared with eight who were given the placebo.

Full data from the trial has not yet been released. The data has not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

Wendy Holman, chief executive officer of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, which is collaborating on the development, in a statement said that the results were encouraging, as she hoped the drug could make a "profound impact in controlling the pandemic."