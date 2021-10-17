Watch: Australian cops check man’s beverage to verify excuse for not wearing mask, enrage netizens

In what can be called an outrage against harsh COVID-19 policies in Australia, social media seems to be abuzz with several comments, reposts, etc after a video went viral, where Melbourne police can be seen checking a man’s coffee cup to see if it was empty or not to verify his excuse for not wearing a mask.

Melbourne Police grabs a guy's coffee cup to check if there is coffee in it otherwise, he would of fined him for not wearing a mask



Coffee is known to kill COVID

The video footage, which shows several police officers confronting a man at a park trail, has caught attention of several users.

It is unclear when the 10-second clip was recorded exactly. It had gone viral on social media on Friday and Saturday.

It's a police state, when you have a policeman checking your coffee cup so he can fine you for not wearing a mask if it's empty. Defunding the police seems like the natural next step. This country is in a big authoritarian mess with no leaders

An officer grabs the man’s coffee cup, while asking, “Do you mind if I check if there’s actually anything in that?” The cop shakes the cup, and after getting satisfied that there was liquid inside, he returns it and tells the man, “Enjoy your coffee.”

At the end, the man tells the police, “Jesus loves you all. God bless. I’ll be praying for you all.”

Why wasn't the officer forced to change his gloves to touch another person's property? He could easily spread Covid

Although the parkgoer dealt with the confrontation calmly and cordially, the netizens saw it as another example of Australia’s apparent Covid-19 “authoritarianism.”

