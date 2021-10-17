Watch: Australian cops check man’s beverage to verify excuse for not wearing mask, enrage netizens

WION Web Team
Melbourne Published: Oct 17, 2021, 02:34 PM(IST)

Australian police check coffee cup.  Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

In an outrage against harsh COVID-19 policies in Australia, social media seems to be abuzz with several comments, reposts, etc. The development comes after a video went viral, where police in Melbourne can be seen checking a man’s coffee cup to see if it was empty or not to verify his excuse for not wearing a mask. The clip shows several police officers confronting a man at a park trail

In what can be called an outrage against harsh COVID-19 policies in Australia, social media seems to be abuzz with several comments, reposts, etc after a video went viral, where Melbourne police can be seen checking a man’s coffee cup to see if it was empty or not to verify his excuse for not wearing a mask.  

×

The video footage, which shows several police officers confronting a man at a park trail, has caught attention of several users.   

Also Read: Australia island state enters snap lockdown

It is unclear when the 10-second clip was recorded exactly. It had gone viral on social media on Friday and Saturday.  

×

An officer grabs the man’s coffee cup, while asking, “Do you mind if I check if there’s actually anything in that?” The cop shakes the cup, and after getting satisfied that there was liquid inside, he returns it and tells the man, “Enjoy your coffee.”  

Also Read: COVID-19: New Zealand vaccinates 2.5% population in one day

At the end, the man tells the police, “Jesus loves you all. God bless. I’ll be praying for you all.”  

×

Although the parkgoer dealt with the confrontation calmly and cordially, the netizens saw it as another example of Australia’s apparent Covid-19 “authoritarianism.”  

(With inputs from agencies) 

Topics

Read in App